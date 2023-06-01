Claims of sightings of a kangaroo like animal in Slieverue on the Kilkenny Waterford border

The search is on for a small kangaroo like animal in Slieverue.

It follows sightings of what appears to be a wallaby in the past week or so on the Port Road.

Added to that, KCLR News has seen footage of a marsupial hopping along the main road through the village at Ash Grove.

If you spot it please let us know by texting or Whatsapping to 083 306 96 96.

