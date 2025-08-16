Clean-up operations are underway in Borris in County Carlow today, after the annual fair took place in the town yesterday.

Attendance at the fair has been declining in recent years, and this year was no exception, despite the good weather.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fair, which has become renowned as a day of trading, chat and traveller culture, takes place annually on the feast of the assumption in August.

Speaking to KCLR News, Local Councillor Willie Quinn said that clean-up operations in Borris today were moving fast.

“They’d probably have the first of it done by 8 or 8.30 (in the morning), they’ll have it done fairly quickly, but there didn’t seem to be that much around yesterday as regards stuff left there, with the attendance being down a bit, and that, I suppose, it does help aswell, but the guys are moving fairly quickly in fairness to the local area engineer, they’re very very good.”