Clean-up operation underway in Carlow following Borris Fair

The clean-up operation got underway in Borris this morning.

The annual fair returned for the first time since 2019 yesterday with Main Street in the village taken over by traders for the day.

Heavy rain dampened proceedings and meant smaller than usual crowds for the event this year.

Council staff were on the ground early to start the clean-up around the village this morning.

That operation is now complete with all of the fencing and rubbish removed from the area.

Meanwhile, those who travelled from across the country, and even from the UK, have been telling our Edwina Grace what the fair means to them and why they keep coming …