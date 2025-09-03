Early morning travellers experienced long delays this morning and you may also experience the same if travelling through Carlow this lunchtime.

A major cleanup of an early morning oil spillage is still underway. At around 8 am County Council crews got a call about the spill on the N80 however upon inspeaction it was discovered to be more significant than originally thought.

The cleanup will continue for the next few hours as Cian Madden Area Engineer with the local authourity outlined to KCLR News.