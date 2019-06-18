KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Climate Action Plan Aims to Phase out Traditional Heating Boilers from Households

Domestic Heating Boilers to be Outlawed in New Homes

Fine Gael's Pat Deering pictured during the KCLR Election debate in February 2016. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR
Traditional central heating boilers will be phased out under the government’s new Climate Action Plan.

Household boilers are going to be outlawed for newly built houses in the next couple of years.

The Climate Action plan is aiming to have half a million home retrofits to get old boilers out of existing houses.

Deputy Pat Deering states that the new heating systems will be much more efficient than old traditional boilers.

