Climate change protesters, including some from Kilkenny & Carlow, will protest in Dublin today

Climate change protesters will aim to block traffic on O’Connell Street in Dublin today.

Extinction Rebellion Ireland are calling on the government to declare a climate emergency.

Eoin Campbell from the group says it’s designed to disrupt business as usual in Dublin city centre.

Saffron Ramsbottom is one of the members of the recently formed Kilkenny for Climate Action – she & many of the members are taking part in today’s activities.

She’s been telling KCLR that they just want to make a difference.