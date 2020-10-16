Call for Kilkenny ‘Cathaoirleach to consider his position’ after criticism of restriction

There been a call for the Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council to ‘consider his position’ after criticising the Covid-19 restriction on household visits.

Fianna Fail’s Andrew McGuinness told KCLR last evening that rule against social visits to homes which has come into effect today (Friday) made no sense and was a step too far.

Fine Gael’s David Fitzgerald says if local representative don’t understand the government restrictions they should make it their business to get clarification instead of sowing further confusion and dissent.

And Cllr Fitzgerald says if the council chair continues going on populist solo runs, and can’t support the public health guidelines, then his position is untenable.

Cllr McGuinness has been defending his comments again this morning and insists he is well within his rights to express a personal opinion.

And he’s been telling KCLR Live that he’s confused and disappointed by the new restriction.