Irish students are scoring above average for Maths, Science and Reading skills… despite our second level schools being among the worst funded in the OECD.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland is congratulating all students receiving their Junior Cycle results today – 1,123 of the in Carlow with a further 1,318 in Kilkenny – as well as their parents, guardians and teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

But TUI President Anthony Quinn says the Government needs to match the commitment of students and teachers by investing properly in education; “Most countries on average are spending about 1.9% of GDP, Ireland unfortunately is only investing 0.9%, the difference between the two figures roughly equates to about €1,000 per student, when you think of a school what they could do with an additional €1,000 investment”.

The results will be available in school or via the online portal from 9am this morning – here’s how it’s looking overall;

Those seeking to appeal their results can apply to their school at any stage up to 5pm next Tuesday, 14th October, with the fee for each subject appealed set at €32 (refunded if upgraded).

Meanwhile, those in need of support at this time can check out Childline’s advice here.