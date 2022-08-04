Close to €50,000 in library supports confirmed for outlets in Carlow and Kilkenny

Close to €50,000 is to be allocated to libraries across Carlow and Kilkenny.

It’s part of a €700,000 funding pot for library supports announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD and Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD today (Thursday, 4th August).

The monies, under the Dormant Accounts Action Plan, are designed to assist the outlets in reaching out to older people, children from disadvantaged communities, people with disabilities and other marginalised groups.

This year too, a number of libraries submitted projects designed to reach out to Ukrainian families who are living in Ireland after fleeing the war.

Announcing the funding, Minister Humphreys said “The sort of innovative projects that are being funded under this initiative will create a more welcoming and engaging library experience for thousands of people.

“They will put our libraries at the forefront of reaching out to all members of the local community in which they serve.

“I would really encourage families to look at the projects being funding in their own county. Comic Book Clubs for Children with Dyslexia, Online in No Time Courses for older citizens, and Sign Language Storytime are just a few examples of the great supports this funding will allow our libraries across the country to host.

“While this funding is small in nature, it will have a big impact in terms of improving people’s lives. I want to pay tribute and thank all our library staff, who play such an important role in cities, towns and villages right across the country.”

Carlow Kilkenny TD John McGuinness has welcomed the move and has provided the local breakdown: