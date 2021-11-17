CMO warns 4,000 people could be in hospital over Christmas with Covid-19 if we don’t change behaviour

The Chief Medical Officer’s warning up to 400,000 people could be infected by Covid next month if action isn’t taken.

That would mean nearly 13,000 cases every day in December.

3,633 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening (Wednesday).

Dr Tony Holohan says now is not the best time to be organising work place Christmas parties and the public should review any socialisation plans they have in the coming weeks.

Dr Holohan says there would be huge pressure on hospitals if cases continue to rise at current rates and we could see 4,000 people in hospital at Christmas time.

The warning comes a day after the government announced it’s latest mitigation measures which include a midnight curfew on hospitality and new rules on close contacts.

Pat Crotty, from in Kilkenny’s Paris Texas, says he still can’t understand the decision to close hospitality at 12am every night – he’s told KCLR he thinks the decision is un-scientific.