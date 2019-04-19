Co Kilkenny to get another community shop & tearooms

Another community shop and tearooms is on the verge of opening in Kilkenny.

Having seen the success of Billy’s Tearooms in Ballyhale, the community of Windgap have decided this approach might be just the ticket to breathe new life into their region.

A public meeting to finalise opening hours, menus and to recruit a bit more help is taking place this coming Monday.

It’s hoped that the Lakeside Shop & Tearooms will open within the next month.

Speaking to KCLR News, one of those behind it, Michelle O’Brien says theirs was just another community hard hit by the recession noting “When I moved to Windgap in 1991 there was four shops, two pubs, a post office & fast forward onto now and there’s nothing except one pub left. Our little village is after disappearing and we just wanted to rebuild it.”