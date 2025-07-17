Coca Cola could be about to taste a little sweeter for American fans.

Donald Trump says he has told the company to start using cane sugar in its American based products from now on.

The soft drink giant previously put cane sugar in its drinks until the 1980s when it switched to high fructose corn syrup.

The US President says using cane sugar is “just better” but the company has yet to comment on his suggestion.

The original recipe is understood to have come from Asa Candler, whose family roots lie in Callan, County Kilkenny – more on that from Kilkenny Archaeological Society here.