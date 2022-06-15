Committee chaired by Carlow-Kilkenny TD John McGuinness to continue examination of secondments

TD John McGuinness’s Finance Committe will continue to examine the process of secondments from government departments later.

The local Fianna Fail Deputy is the chair of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform and Taoiseach.

They are among the Dáil committees looking into the aborted secondment of the outgoing CMO to a professorship at Trinity College where the Department of Health was going to keep paying his salary.

Today they will hear from Department of Public Expenditure and Reform officials led by the Secretary General about how these kinds of arrangement are normally done.