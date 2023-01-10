Communities in Carlow and Kilkenny to hold public meetings on wind farm plans for their areas

Communities on either side of the Carlow Kilkenny border are to host public meetings on potential wind farm plans for their localities.

The Save Our Hills grouping will gather at Johnswell Hall this Thursday (12th January) from 8pm, and again from 8pm on Thursday 19th January at Castlewarren Hall, to discuss the Freneystown project proposed by EDF Renewables Ireland (details here) for about ten turbines on a site west of Castlewarren and north east of Kilkenny city.

While on Monday, Galetech Energy Developments Ltd‘s plans for seven-turbines forming the White Hill Wind Farm will be the main focus of discussions at Sheerin’s Bar in Old Leighlin.

It’s understood each of the developments could power approx 35,000 homes if they get the go-ahead. And as both could generate 50megawatts, they’re deemed to be Strategic Infrastructure Developments so applications bypass local authorities and go straight to An Bord Pleanála – you’ll find the White Hill case here while EDF intends to submit its planning application and an Environmental Impact Assessment Report in late 2023.

Residents of both areas who are concerned about the plans joined our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live this morning – hear the discussion in full here: