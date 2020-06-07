Communities saddened at the sudden passing of former Kilkenny hurler

Shock is being felt across the communities of Clara and Kilkenny at the sudden passing of Lester Ryan. The former Clara and Kilkenny hurler died yesterday afternoon in a road traffic accident.

The 61-year-old was cycling near his home on Church Road in Gowran at around a quarter to 4 yesterday afternoon when he was involved in a collision with a tractor and trailer.

Lester Ryan played for the Kilkenny senior hurling side in the 1980’s and won three Leinster titles and two All-Ireland Minor wins with Kilkenny.

Mr Ryan was a member of of the Leinster Council, working as a coaching officer, he recently returned to the sport as a GAA referee and was involved in the Leinster Poc Fada competition.

Fine Gael Councillor Patrick O’Neill told KCLR news the communities of Clara, Gowran and the wider Kilkenny community and hurling family are in mourning at the tragic loss.