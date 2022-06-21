Community ‘numbed’ following discovery of the bodies of an elderly couple in Cloneen not far from Kilkenny border

Dental records may be needed to formally identify a couple who were dead for several months, before being found in Co Tipperary.

Their bodies were found yesterday afternoon in a house in Cloneen, between Fethard and Mullinahone.

Local residents were concerned as they hadn’t seen the couple, aged in their 70s, for a long time.

Ralph Riegel, from the Irish Independent, says the Gardaí are keeping an open mind in their investigation:

“The nature of their investigation will be determined by the findings of the post-mortem. The bodies have not been formally identified. It’s possible that dental records will be required to do that”

Mattie McGrath TD says residents are ‘numbed’ following news of the discovery of the ‘quiet unassuming’ couple.