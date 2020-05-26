Concern for local jobs as Eason announces cuts due to Covid-19

There’s concern for local jobs as Irish book store Eason plans to cut 150 jobs.

The company says it needs to reduce its costs by 30 per cent on the back of a drop in revenue after stores closed because of the coronavirus.

It says the cuts will focus on employees with less a year’s service.

Meanwhile the retailer has also written to landlords looking for substantial rent reductions over the next 12 months.

The company has stores at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre in Kilkenny and at Fairgreen Shopping Centre in Carlow.