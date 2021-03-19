Concern raised over Kilkenny County Council’s use of weed-killers

A debate’s kicked off over Kilkenny County Council’s supposed use of weed-killers in the city.

Local woman Lucy Glendinning’s taken to social media to condemn the local authority for their use of roundup, which she believes is a carcinogenic poison.

She says she spotted a Council employee using the spray near the New Road roaundabout this week.

However, Kilkenny County Council Director of Services Tim Butler says while the council do indeed have to carry out spraying, they don’t use roundup.

Listen to the conversation our Sue Nunn had with both on The Way It Is last evening: