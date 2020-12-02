Consultant says St Luke’s Hospital on knife edge in battle against coronavirus

A local consultant says a small hospital like St Luke’s Hospital is constantly on a knife edge trying to keep the coronavirus at bay.

Michael Conway says the best way to avoid repeated outbreaks at the local hospital is to ensure the Covid-19 levels in the wider community are low.

21 patients with the virus were being treated last night at the General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny which the HSE says is very busy with 14 patients waiting for beds this morning according to the INMO.

Local GP Tadhg Crowley says the high numbers of local cases this week which have seen Carlow and Kilkenny in the top ten of worst performing counties are evidence that we all need to improve our behavior to slow the spread.

Dr Crowley says we’ve all let our standards slip and we need to try harder to bring the numbers down.