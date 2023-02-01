Controversy over payouts for people on medical cards who were paying for nursing home care will come to a head next week according to Carlow Kilkenny TD John McGuinness

A local TD says the controversy over payouts for people on medical cards who were paying for nursing home care will come to a head next week.

The Taoiseach says he doesn’t accept people who paid more than they should have were illegally charged and there is no conspiracy in government to limit the amount paid.

A memo is is to be brought to next Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting and John McGuinness says when we see all the documents there’s likely to be a debate in the Dáil on it.

On KCLR’s The Way It Is last evening Deputy McGuinness said it’s up to the Department of Health to produce the documentation to prove that the government wasn’t trying to deny people the refunds they were entitled to.

And he commented that it looks bad if the the Department was deliberately forcing people to go to court before they paid out to hard pressed families.

Hear his conversation with our Sue Nunn in full here: