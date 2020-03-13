KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Coronavirus – Government announcement sparks panic buying in local shops
Shops across Carlow & Kilkenny are reminding people that they are restocking regularly
Yesterdays announcement by the government regarding the steps to stop the spread of the Coronavirus sparked panic buying with a number of local supermarkets cleared out of bread and other essentials.
A range of shopping outlets locally have taken to social media to remind people they are staying open for business and are being restocked regularly.
Some are also doing their bit to assist people who are concerned about leaving home to get goods offering home delivery and collection options to customers.