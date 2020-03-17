Coronavirus impacts Carlow courts services

The current Covid-19 Pandemic there has been considerable impact on the courts service and in particular the Carlow Courts. The following court dates have been impacted.

Wednesday the 18th March 2020 District Court Crime list at 10.30 All matters listed will be dealt with. There are only 16 defendants in total and Judge Carthy will deal with all these matters in Court 1.

Wednesday the 18th March 2020 District Court Enforcements listed at 10.45. All these matters will be adjourned to Wednesday the 17th June 2020 and all parties will receive an adjournment notice.

Thursday the 19th March 2020 District Court Family Law. Only the Domestic Violence matters will be dealt with and all other matters are adjourned to Thursday the 18th June 2020.

Any urgent matters which need an earlier date application can be made to Judge Carthy on Thursday.

For regular updates in relation to any Carlow Court matters please check [www.courts.ie]www.courts.ie