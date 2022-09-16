Cost of living crisis rooted in Covid-19 pandemic according to economist David McWilliams as he launched Kilkenny based Kilkenomics festival

The roots of the current cost of living crisis are due to Covid-19 and not the war in Ukraine.

That’s according to leading economist David McWilliams who believes the energy crisis as a result of the Russian invasion has made it much worse.

But, speaking on KCLR’s The Way It Is to launch this November’s Kilkenomics festival, he says inflation had already been rising due to the pandemic.

And he adds that the issue of how Ireland is going to survive the winter in the face of the energy crisis if going to be one of the big topics at this year’s festival which mixes economics and comedy.

