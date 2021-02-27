Could you win Ireland’s Easiest Quiz?

You’d think giving away cash would be easy, but it’s not always the case.

Our Brian Redmond does his best to fill the pockets of a listener every Saturday on The Breakfast Buffet.

Each week he runs Ireland’s Easiest Quiz with the prize starting at €100 and rising by the same amount each week.

Sometimes it’s won, sometimes it adds up and in recent weeks we’ve seen it increase to €600.

The Margo had a go.

Originally from Crettyard over the border in Co Laois, the mother of three now lives in Kilkenny.

Hear how she got on by listening back here: