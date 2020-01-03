Council tenders for a conservation team for Abbey Quarter site in Kilkenny

A Conservation Team is now being put in place to oversee work on Kilkenny’s Abbey Quarter.

The council have are now tendering for a team to put together a conservation plan for all the built heritage on the site of the old Smithwick’s Brewery in the city.

Meanwhile, the contract for the Riverside Park part of the site was signed just before Christmas.

It’s one of four projects there for which the council has €24.5 million euro set aside to complete.