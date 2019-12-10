Council to write to Justice Minister in a bid to halt deportation of Carlow College student

Carlow county Council’s writing to the Justice Minister to ask for a deportation order against a student at the Carlow College to be reversed.

Michael Chruchton Usiku was served his deportation order because he wasn’t able to furnish his college registration papers to the Department of Justice on time – because the college hadn’t issued them yet.

Adrienne Wallace proposed a motion which was carried at Monday’s meeting of the local authority calling on Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan to reverse the order now.

She says Mr Usiku wanted to complete his degree and return to his native Malawi without any financial assistance from the Irish state.