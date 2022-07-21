Councillors in Carlow hit out at AIB decision to turn Tullow branch cashless

A decision by AIB to go cashless at its branch in Tullow has prompted outrage from elected members in the area.

At a meeting on Wednesday Councillor Will Paton said “A bank without cash is like a pub without beer – useless”.

He and the other five representatives for the area expressed their shock at the decision raising concerns that the finanical institution could be on a path similar to Bank of Ireland.

They recently closed six local branches across Kilkenny and Carlow, including the one in Tullow.

Councillors have vowed to prevent that from happening and are set to raise the current move by AIB at a higher level.

Cathaoirleach Charlie Murphy says he and his colleagues have had a lot of people onto them about it, both private individuals and business owners:

“We decided to send a message to the Government that we weren’t happy with this arrangement and that it was counter-productive to the business community in Tullow. And not only in the town- all the surrounding areas. So we were strong about sending a message to Government for some sort of intervention or representation on the peoples behalf”