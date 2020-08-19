“Country at a crucial moment” says Health Minister as 190 new Covid cases confirmed, including in Carlow & Kilkenny

The government’s warned the country is at a ‘tipping point’ as new restrictions come into effect to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

Public transport should now be avoided where possible and those over 70 are being asked to restrict their social circles.

Visitors into homes are now limited to six people from three households while outdoor gatherings of no more than 15 are allowed.

Gardaí are also to be given greater powers to enforce the rules.

All measures are to remain in effect until September 13th and come as 190 cases of coronavirus were confirmed last evening with at least two new instances across Carlow & Kilkenny.

111 of the 190 are women & 76 men with 75% aged under 45 years. 75 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case while 14 have been identified as community transmission.

48 are in Kildare, 46 in Dublin, 38 in Tipperary, 20 in Limerick, 7 in Clare with the rest of the 31 cases in Carlow, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says the country’s at a crucial moment with the virus.

The new measures are in place until 13th September:

At Home

Visitors to your home or garden should be limited to not more than 6 from not more than 3 households.

Cultural and Social Activities

Restaurants and Cafes (including pubs that serve food and hotel restaurants)

Should close by 11.30pm

All customer facing staff to wear face coverings

All customers to wear face coverings until seated and again on departure

Requirement to keep contact details to support contact tracing

All customers to be seated at a table, with no seating allowed at the bar and table service only

Maximum of 6 seated at a table

No formal or informal events or parties should be organised in these premises

All tables must have hand sanitiser.

Sports

Sporting events and matches can continue to take place but behind closed doors with:

Strict avoidance of gatherings, including social gatherings, before or after events

Strict adherence to 2 metre physical distancing before and after events, during breaks in play, on the sidelines and avoidance of team huddles

Gyms/leisure centres/swimming pools/exercise and dance studios will remain open with strict distancing and other appropriate protective measures in place

Limits of 6 apply to exercise and dance classes with appropriate physical distancing

Limits of 15 apply to groups outside including training sessions (with exception of elite/professional sports and horseracing). There should be no mixing between groups.

Workplaces

Unless it is absolutely essential for an employee to attend in person, they should work from home.

Travel/Transport

People should avoid using public transport where possible

Arrangements for school transport will proceed as planned for re-opening but the Minster for Education and Skills and the Minister for Health and other relevant Ministers will review measures, including any additional resources, to ensure the safe operation of school transport for secondary school children;

Over 70s and medically vulnerable

People over 70 and the medically vulnerable can still meet up with people and get outside for exercise but if at all possible should avoid public transport, shop during designated hours or seek assistance through the “community call” if needed in accessing food, essential supplies and medicine.

They are also advised to maintain a 2 metre distance from others when exercising outdoors and wash hands on returning home.

Roadmap for Resilience & Recovery

The government will finalise and publish a Roadmap for Resilience & Recovery in advance of 13th September. This will map how we balance public health, economic and social aspects of living with Covid-19 in the short to medium term and try to bring some greater certainty so that society and business can at least plan forward.

Measures already agreed for Kildare, Laois and Offaly remain in place until 23rd August.