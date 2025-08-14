There is good news for people in Bagenalstown and surrounds.

A boil water notice affecting the area’s public water supply was implemented on Monday after a regulatory sample tested positive for E-Coli.

Initially suggesting it would impact 2,500 people, that figure was upgraded to 3,124 by Uisce Éireann.

The company now says the action has been lifted with immediate effect – spokesperson Shane Aylward has told KCLR News; “Subsequent tests have all been clear and in consultation with the HSE it is deemed the water is safe and all affected consumers on the Bagenalstown water supply scheme can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth”.