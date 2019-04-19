County Carlow fire sees apartment block evacuated

Emergency services have been battling a blaze in Tullow.

It broke out at Tullow Court Mews, off Bridge Street after 9 this morning.

The building was evacuated and nobody was injured though KCLR News understands one apartment has been extensively damaged.

Fire personnel, gardai & ESB are in attendance.

It’s now been extinguished but the town centre’s been sealed off along the main street from the square with motorists being diverted from the bridge & Shillelagh & Dublin Roads.

There’s a lot of traffic disruption in the area & fire officers are asking that you avoid it until about lunchtime.

Stay tuned for updates.