A local Community First Responder group is among eight finalists from Leinster for the National Lottery Good Causes Awards.

The event, which takes place in October, celebrates and honours the work carried out by volunteers, coaches, care givers and others across the country and the organisations they represent.

Overall, there are 35 finalists across seven categories with the CFR team in Tullow listed in the Community section.

