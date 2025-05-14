ADVERTISEMENT

A County Carlow road’s closed today as works take place.

Resurfacing’s being carried out at Green Road, Dunleckney, Bagenalstown , Co Carlow. {L-3030-0},

A full road closure with detour is in operation from 8am to 6pm.

A spokesperson for Carlow County Council says the local authority wishes to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to those who reside at or normally use the area in question and adds that they “Will endeavour to ensure the minimum disruption to motorists and to have the works completed by the appointed time”.