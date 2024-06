A County Carlow primary school’s calling on your to Smile for a Mile.

Scoil Mhuire Lourdes in Tullow has organised a fundraising walkathon which takes place this Saturday (15th June).

Aim is to raise €5,000 to help progress phase two of their playground.

You’ll find further information, and can donate, via their iDonate page here.

Fundraiser spokesperson AnneMarie Dwyer told our Brian Redmond all about it on The KCLR Daily’s What’s the Story? feature earlier;