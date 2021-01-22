County Kilkenny based Irish music legend is Carlow’s new Writer in Residence

Songwriter Mick Hanly’s been announced as Carlow’s new Writer In Residence.

The programme, now in its third year, is managed by the the County Council Arts Office with Carlow College St Patricks, the local Library Services and the Arts Council of Ireland.

The former Moving Hearts singer, who lives in Thomastown, is a legend of the Irish music scene and previously presented programmes here on KCLR.

Hanly will virtually meet on a weekly basis with the Carlow Writers in a virtual Writing Room each Wednesday for the coming four months.