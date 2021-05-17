County Kilkenny town of Callan twinkling with colourful stars

Callan’s answered the call for one million stars to end violence.

The campaign has seen the Amber Women’s Refuge for Carlow and Kilkenny to the fore, illuminating the way with colourful pieces.

We previously found them at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre (see here) and now the latest exhibition opened on the grounds of Kilkenny Castle last Sunday marking the International Day of Light – the display can be seen there until June 7.

More on the project via onemillionstarstoendviolence.ie

Callan’s doing its bit for the campaign with stars, students at St Brigid’s College had attached some to the school entrance gates to mark International Women’s Day earlier this year:

And at the Droichead Family Resource Centre, which is behind the latest county-wide push:

In the last few days more have appeared as the exhibition is featured in windows of businesses, services and even some houses across the town – see our photos below, with more set to be added: