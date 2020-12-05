Amid the darkness there’s plenty of light

Unfortunately, reports of domestic violence appear to have increased (read our news story on this here) with the current pandemic not helping.

The ‘Enough is Enough – Stop Domestic Violence’ campaign continues on KCLR as part of the 16 days of action against domestic violence (more on that here) Until December 10 you’ll get daily interviews on the topic on KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin (weekdays 10am to 12noon) and with Sue Nunn on The Way It Is (weekdays 4pm to 6pm).

All of the interviews are being uploaded here to listen back to, between them outlining the various types of abuse experienced, what help & supports are available and more.

There are many ways you can show your support to the organisations involved.

Take the Amber Women’s Refuge for one, it has a stunning display of 10,000 stars currently at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre that you can check out, take a selfie in front of & share the image to help create more awareness.

There’s also a 12 Days of Christmas Bumper Raffle underway with prizes to the value of about €2,000 that you can support.

Tickets cost €20 with all proceeds going towards the refuge which helps women and children in domestic abuse situations.

From December 13 to 24 there’ll be information streamed on the Amber Facebook page too.

For more information and to buy a ticket click here