Castlecomer’s gearing up to host the inaugural agri-homeopathy conference.

‘Beyond Chemicals, Homeopathy for Natural Disease Prevention’ gets underway at the Avalon House Hotel at 9:30am for close to 200 attendees in-person and online.

It’s being run by Whole Health Agriculture and National Organic Training Skillnet and NOTS’s Seán McGloin says focus is on animal health and reducing a reliance on antibiotics for dealing with regular issues with livestock management with crops management under the microscope as well …