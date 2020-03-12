Man in court charged with the 2006 murder in Co Kilkenny

A 33-year-old man has appeared before Carlow District Court charged with the murder of Gerry Nolan at his home in Co. Kilkenny almost 14 years ago.

He died following a fire at his caravan in Deerpark, Castlecomer in July 2006.

Today Martin Kelly of Church Avenue, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny was charged with killing Gerry Nolan.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Kilkenny District Court on March 16.

Family members of the victim were in court for the hearing.