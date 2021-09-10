More cases of Covid-19 at St Luke’s with 8 patients now being treated for virus

The number of confirmed cases of Covid 19 at St Luke’s hospital rose to eight last night.

Across the country hospitals are dealing with 314 covid patients – that’s slightly down from the previous day’s figures.

There is still one covid case in Intensive Care in Kilkenny.

Overcrowding is still a serious issue at the local hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny with 27 patients on trolleys yesterday.

90% of adults are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

By the end of today, 7 million doses will have been administered under Ireland’s vaccination programme.

12 severe reactions have been recorded among a total of 6.8 million doses.

Christine Loscher, Professor of Immunology at DCU, says it’s clear that the benefits of the vaccines outweigh the risks.