Covid cases hospitalised in Carlow and Kilkenny drop further

Numbers at St Luke's have gone from 23 on Monday to 9 this morning

26/11/2021

The number of confirmed covid cases at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny has fallen for a fifth consecutive day.

According to HSE figures this morning there are 9 covid patients at the local hospital now with one other suspected case.

On Monday there were 23 confirmed cases at St Luke’s.

There are still 2 patients in the Intensive Care Unit with the virus.

