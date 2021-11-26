KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Covid cases hospitalised in Carlow and Kilkenny drop further
Numbers at St Luke's have gone from 23 on Monday to 9 this morning
The number of confirmed covid cases at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny has fallen for a fifth consecutive day.
According to HSE figures this morning there are 9 covid patients at the local hospital now with one other suspected case.
On Monday there were 23 confirmed cases at St Luke’s.
There are still 2 patients in the Intensive Care Unit with the virus.