Covid contact tracing scams doing the rounds says Kilkenny Gardai

The rise in Covid cases is providing local scammers with ample opportunity.

That’s according to Kilkenny Garda Mick Whelan.

He says many phishing emails have been sent out in recent days, falsely claiming to seek personal details for contact tracing purposes.

Garda Whelan is urging people to always think twice before handing over their information.

“There’s a few scams on the the go where people try and get information from you, the first scam is called the phishing or smishing scam” said Garda Whelan.

“That is generally where you get a text or an email from someone who pertains to be from the likes of Tusla or the HSE or one of those seeking your information in relation to a covid test”.

He added “People need to be careful, they need to check carefully where these emails come from, they click on a link in the email and they inadvertently give their details thinking they’re giving the to the HSE, they could be giving them to anyone”.

