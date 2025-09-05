UPDATE (10am, Friday 5th Sept): It appears a van had a tyre blowout which caused an obstruction but the stretch has since been cleared. No serious injuries have been reported.

Earlier story:

ADVERTISEMENT

Emergency services are dealing with what’s been called a ‘serious crash’ on the Kilkenny Carlow border.

It happened just after 8am on the M9, northbound from Paulstown close to the Carlow exit.

Gardaí, paramedics and fire personnel are in attendance.

Eye witnesses have told KCLR News traffic’s building considerably in the area with the stretch closed.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and to follow instruction and diversion advice.