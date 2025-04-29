Credit unions have once again topped the Ireland Reputation Index, securing the title of the most reputable organisation in the country for the third consecutive year.

The 2025 study, based on feedback from over 5,000 members of the public, measured trust, admiration, respect, and esteem for 100 of Ireland’s most recognised organisations. With a reputation score of 82.4, credit unions were one of just two organisations to achieve an ‘Excellent’ rating.

They ranked first in three key areas: Citizenship, Conduct, and Workplace. The public also gave them top marks for trust in a crisis, community welcome, and likelihood to recommend.

An Post and Boots Ireland followed in second and third place with scores of 80.8 and 79.5 respectively.

Welcoming the result, Tom Mc Wey of St. Canice’s Credit Union said:-

“Securing the top spot for the third year in a row reflects the consistent effort, dedication and focus that our volunteers and staff bring to serving our members. This recognition strengthens our commitment to doing things well and continuing to improve the credit union experience. We’re proud to serve our local community and remain fully focused on maintaining the high standards this award represents.”

While David Malone, CEO of the Irish League of Credit Unions, said:-

“Being voted as Ireland’s most reputable organisation for the third consecutive year is a true honour and a testament to the enduring trust and respect that members place in credit unions. This recognition highlights the critical role credit unions play in supporting communities nationwide. As we continue to grow and evolve, our focus remains firmly on fostering trust, building meaningful connections and delivering value to those who rely on us every day.”

Credit unions were also seen as the most down-to-earth, fair, and genuine organisation in the country—reinforcing their role as a trusted and valued part of local life.