There’s a critical shortage of homes in regional cities suitable for housing assistance schemes, according to the Simon Community.

The group has studied property listings for Ireland’s main towns and cities.

738 homes out of 2,500 rentals available on daft.ie were available to rent within the limits of HAP while 94% of those were in Dublin.

Wayne Stanley from the Simon Community says the eviction ban for the pandemic is helping keep low-income people from homelessness for now.

He adds that there’s a shortage of supply & an affordability crisis.