Catherine Connolly says she will be a president for all, as she was confirmed as president-elect last night.

She secured more than 900,000 votes in the election to success President of Ireland Michael D Higgins when she’s inaugurated on the 11th of November.

Across the Carlow Kilkenny constituency turnout was at 44.5% with 45,416 valid votes and 6,493 invalid.

Fianna Fáil Deputy Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere says his party will have to do some soul-searching regarding the positioning of a candidate after ‘how we made a haims of it’ with Jim Gavin, who they’d supported, backing out;

Fine Gael TD Catherine Callaghan had nominated party colleague Heather Humphreys but says she’s ready to recognise the President-Elect;

Social Democrats’ Senator Patricia Stephenson lives on the Carlow Kilkenny border and has been very vocal in her support of Catherine Connolly as she sought to become the tenth President of Ireland;

KCLR News has contacted others for comment – stay tuned for more reaction in the coming days.