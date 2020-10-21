Covid-19 latest: Carlow’s 14-day incidence rate over 200; 1,167 cases reported with 3 more deaths

At least 10 local cases of Covid-19 have been reported today with 1,167 confirmed cases across all 26 counties.

Three coronavirus deaths are also being reported today.

Carlow’s case numbers today are less than five but the 14-day incidence rate has breached 200 – it’s now 204 cases per 100,000 population.

Kilkenny’s rate has gone down slightly from 167 to 165 per 100,000, after 9 new cases today.

Both counties are in the five best performing in the country as we go into Level 5 lockdown at midnight.