Carlow career guidance expert says accept your CAO offer

Accepting the college course you’re offered is the best option, according to a local career guidance expert.

The CAO first round offers are issued tomorrow.

Last year two-thirds of the Leaving Cert students got one of their top three choices when the offers came out.

The government has committed to about 4,500 extra spaces for high-demand courses for this year.

But with grades at a record high, it’s unlikely the more than 2,000 students across Carlow and Kilkenny will all get exactly what they want.

Eoin Houlihan is Career Guidance Expert with The Carlow Academy – he’s told KCLR you can always change your mind if you get a better offer in the following rounds.

”Don’t say that’s only my third choice – I don’t want that. Because what’ll happen is you might not get another chance. So I you take your first offer then anything above that remains in play and that does happen from time to time …. maybe in round 3 their first choice or second choice might come up.”