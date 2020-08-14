Carlow restaurant says it’s had no HSE help or guidance after positive Covid-19 test

A Carlow restauranteur says he’s been left in limbo by the HSE after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

The owner of Clashganny House near Borris says they haven’t been called by the contact tracing team and they are still waiting for any guidance from the HSE about how they should proceed or what to tell customers.

They’ve closed down as a precaution even though nobody else in the business is displaying symptoms, and they are having no luck so far trying to get referred for testing for the remaining staff members.

Rob White’s been telling KCLR it’s been more than 24 hours with no help from the public health authorities.