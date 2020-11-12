Covid-19 latest: Carlow & Kilkenny numbers low as 395 new cases & 1 more death reported

There’s only low numbers of new local Covid-19 cases in Carlow and Kilkenny after NPHET reported 395 more people have tested positive in the Republic.

One more patient is known to have died.

Ireland’s fortnightly infection rate is now down to 135 per hundred thousand people, with Carlow’s rate continuing to decrease significantly.

The 14-incidence rate in Carlow is now down to 102 per 100-thousand after less than 5 new cases were reported.

Kilkenny’s infection rate is down to 128 after only one-to-four cases were discovered in the county in the past 24 hours.

20 more patients have been hospitalised in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 279, with 39 now being treated in ICU.