KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Cyclists will take to the streets of Kilkenny from early tomorrow morning (Saturday) as the Tour de Kilkenny gets underway.
Rolling closures will be in place, and delays are to be expected
Tour de Kilkenny gets underway on the streets of Kilkenny City tomorrow morning.
The cycling event is very popular and raises money for different local charities.
The 160km & 120km routes will start at 9 am and the 70km will start at 10 am.
Rolling closures will be in place, and delays are to be expected.
You can find all routes and extra information here.